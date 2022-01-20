OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.