Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 23,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

