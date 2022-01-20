Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 1%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.13. 272,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 340,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Oriental Culture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

