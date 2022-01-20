Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 2,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.