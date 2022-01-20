Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

