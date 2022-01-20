Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

