Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

