Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.31

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 1693442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

