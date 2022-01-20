Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OVV traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 122,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,579. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of -17.44. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$19.86 and a twelve month high of C$51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.18.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

