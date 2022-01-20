Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

