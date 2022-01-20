Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $117.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

OXM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $92.00. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

