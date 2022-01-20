PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

