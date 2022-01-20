Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 5,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 72.84% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

