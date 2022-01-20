Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

