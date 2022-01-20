PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

