Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.