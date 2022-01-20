Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.