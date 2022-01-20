Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 505,382 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 505,382 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.