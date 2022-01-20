Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOVKY stock opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67. Pao Novatek has a 12 month low of $169.60 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Pao Novatek Company Profile

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

