Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NOVKY stock opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67. Pao Novatek has a 12 month low of $169.60 and a 12 month high of $285.00.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
