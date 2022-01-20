Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

TSE:POU opened at C$26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.21. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$27.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $2,431,385 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

