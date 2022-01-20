Pareto Securities Downgrades Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to Hold

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

