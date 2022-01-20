Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 674,890 shares.The stock last traded at $326.93 and had previously closed at $326.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $4,406,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

