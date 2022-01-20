Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTNR remained flat at $$8.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

