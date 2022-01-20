Patron Trading Up 527.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 527.3% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $9,352.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.