Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,264 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.58.
PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
