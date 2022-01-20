Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,264 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.58.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

