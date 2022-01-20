Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 3.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 9,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,835,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

