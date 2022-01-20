PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.31 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $127.31 million and $463,036.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00114062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,620,116,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,927,077 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

