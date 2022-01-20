Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.82. Pearson shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,008 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
