Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.82. Pearson shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

