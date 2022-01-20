Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of PEGA opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pegasystems by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

