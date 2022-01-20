Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $103,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.59.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

