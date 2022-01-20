Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.41.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

