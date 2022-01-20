Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.62

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 28171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

