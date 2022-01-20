Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $225.44

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.44 and last traded at $228.95, with a volume of 3971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

