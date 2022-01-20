People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 636,798 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 547.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,300. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

