People s United Financial Inc. Has $32.23 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tobam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $934,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.00. 58,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,797. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.52.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

