People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.89. 367,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

