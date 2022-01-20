People s United Financial Inc. Sells 52,671 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 851,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

REET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 5,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.