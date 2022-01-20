People s United Financial Inc. Sells 52,671 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 851,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 5,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.