People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.47. 195,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,700. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.89 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

