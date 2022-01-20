Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $49.84 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $697,713.02 and approximately $3,801.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $49.84 or 0.00118682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

