Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

