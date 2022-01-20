Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.5% over the last three years.

PVL stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

