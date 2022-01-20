Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €256.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €256.00 ($290.91) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €220.83 ($250.95).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €198.65 ($225.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €195.32. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

