Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,576 ($35.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,761.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,791.85. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43.

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.