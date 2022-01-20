Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.94. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,092 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

