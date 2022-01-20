Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of PSXP opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

