Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $94,346.97 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAB stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $151,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

