Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $201,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

