Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.53 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

