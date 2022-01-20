Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,010 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.