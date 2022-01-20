Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 2,746 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

